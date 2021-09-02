Dems Call For Criminal Inquiry Into Google-Facebook Ad Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Democratic U.S. sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut urged the U.S. Department of Justice to open its own investigation into "Jedi Blue," a 2018 agreement between Google and Facebook that allegedly sought to kill competitive bidding for advertising space. In a Wednesday letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei of the Eastern District of Texas, the senators cited "disturbing reports" emerging from a bevy of government antitrust suits against Google, including allegations by 16 states attorneys general and Puerto Rico that "Google struck an express, anti-competitive agreement with Facebook that violated...

