After Copyright Win, Networks Ask Judge To Shutter Locast

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A day after a federal judge ruled that a free streaming service called Locast was not covered by an obscure copyright exception, the major broadcast networks are seeking an injunction that would shut down the service. In a motion filed Wednesday, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox asked for a permanent injunction against Locast on the grounds that the streaming service was "infringing plaintiffs' copyrights on a breathtaking scale and at an increasing pace." "There is not just a 'threat of continuing infringement,' but a certainty," the networks wrote. "Indeed, the scale of Locast infringement has greatly increased since this litigation commenced."...

