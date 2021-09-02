Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Hand Hospitality, Pensam

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Blackstone Group affiliate has picked up a Boynton Beach, Florida, mixed-use property for $171 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for the One Boynton apartment complex, which has 494 residential units as well as 43,236 square feet of retail space, and the seller is an entity managed by Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate, according to the report. Restaurant group Hand Hospitality has inked a deal to lease 3,500 square feet on East 21st Street in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The company is taking space at 44 E. 21st St., which is owned by...

