Knicks Player's Ex-Agent Says Rival's Truck Gift Crossed Line

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The spurned former agent of New York Knicks player Mitchell Robinson urged a New York federal judge on Wednesday to keep alive a suit alleging a rival agent ran afoul of pro basketball labor rules by luring the center away with a pickup truck. Former agent David Lee says Raymond Brothers and his agency, listed in court papers as IAM Sports & Entertainment Inc., violated National Basketball Players Association rules against using monetary inducements to snag contracts when Brothers bought Robinson a $34,000 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in 2018, just months before he was drafted into the NBA. Brothers has argued...

