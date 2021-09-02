Locast Suspends Service After Copyright Loss To Networks

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT) -- The streaming service Locast said Thursday that it was suspending operations immediately, two days after a federal judge sided with the broadcast networks and ruled that the service was not covered by an obscure copyright exception. The decision by Locast — a service that retransmitted broadcast signals to users over the internet — came as ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox were seeking a permanent injunction that likely would have forced the same result. "As a nonprofit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court's recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS