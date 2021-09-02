Pa. Takes Step To Join Growing Bloc Of Cap-And-Trade States

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania regulators have taken steps to limit carbon dioxide pollution from state power plants and join a regional cap-and-trade initiative, a major step toward realizing the state's goal of reducing emissions by more than 25% in the next five years. The Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission approved the regulation in a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, in a move that will put the first declining limits on carbon dioxide pollution from power plants in the state and allow it to link to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The vote marked the final major administrative action required for the regulation and sets the...

