Union Pacific Can't Use Anti-SLAPP Law To End Cancer Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Union Pacific Railroad Company can't use a state free speech law to end a lawsuit brought by Houston residents alleging the railroad failed to warn about cancer-causing soil and groundwater contaminants, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. The First Court of Appeals in Houston determined that the lawsuit brought by Betty Chenier and a dozen other residents of the city's Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens neighborhoods was not brought in response to Union Pacific's exercise of free speech in communicating with environmental regulators about the issue. The three-justice panel held the suit was instead "based on or in response to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS