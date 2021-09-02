Army Ordered To Reevaluate $250M Ft. Benning Contract Bids

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims blocked a $250 million order for support services at Fort Benning and instructed the U.S. Army to reconsider transferring the contract from a joint venture to Vectrus Mission Solutions Corp. VS2 LLC, a joint venture between VSE Corp. and APTIM Federal Services LLC, had initially won the logistics order before the U.S. Government Accountability Office found errors in the cost evaluations, ended the contract and directed the Army to award the order to Vectrus. VS2 blasted the GAO decision as "irrational" and having "far-reaching implications" in a lawsuit lodged in the federal claims court. On...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS