Coast Guard Hit With Suit Over Boat Fire That Killed 34

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Coast Guard failed to enforce certain regulations on the Conception recreational dive boat which led to the deaths of 34 people in September 2019, according to a suit recently filed in California federal court. Nancy Fiedler and dozens of other relatives of the deceased, along with one surviving crew member, lodged a wrongful death and maritime suit against the federal government Wednesday blaming the Coast Guard for failing to properly inspect the Conception and granting a "certificate of inspection" despite "open and obvious" violations of safety procedures and protocols relating to the vessel's electrical wiring and fire detection systems....

