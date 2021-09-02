SEC Wins Access To Ripple's Internal Slack Messages

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission landed a discovery win in its legal battle with Ripple Labs Inc. on Wednesday when the company was ordered to hand over internal messages on the Slack app that discuss "issues directly relevant to disputes at the heart of this case." The New York federal magistrate judge who has more frequently sided with Ripple's arguments in the case's various discovery disputes issued an order for the company to produce communications between its employees on the Slack messaging app that, according to the SEC, "contain critical, unique evidence" and that Ripple had previously agreed to turn over....

