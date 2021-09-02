Hey, Siri? Apple Can't Hang Up On Users' Eavesdropping Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday largely kept intact a proposed class action alleging that Apple Inc.'s voice-activated software Siri records conversations without user consent, finding that the amended complaint remedies the plaintiffs' previous failure to allege that their specific private conversations were intercepted. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White had previously tossed the consumers' lawsuit after finding that their theory of harm was "overly speculative" because it did not allege their particular confidential communications were intercepted or disclosed. On Thursday, the judge found that the reworked complaint mostly fixed that problem, but that the plaintiffs had not alleged economic injury. In the...

