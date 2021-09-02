Ill. Officer Wins $7.5M For Ammo Maker's Metal Warning Fail

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury awarded a SWAT officer $7.5 million Thursday after finding defense gear manufacturer Safariland LLC and a subsidiary failed to warn consumers their TKO breaching rounds must be shot at metal to operate as advertised and disintegrate on contact. The jury sided with plaintiff David Hakim on his failure-to-warn claim against Safariland and subsidiary Defense Technology Corp. of America but rejected the DuPage County SWAT officer's claims that the companies' TKO breaching rounds contained manufacturing or design defects. Hakim, who is also a member of the U.S. Marshals, claimed at trial that a breaching round traveled through a...

