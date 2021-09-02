EBay Exec's 'Spy' Past No License To Tail Bloggers, Feds Say

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A former eBay security executive didn't have the right to stalk and harass company critics just because he claims to have once worked as a spy for the U.S. government, federal prosecutors told a Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday. The company's former senior director of global security, Jim Baugh, is accused of presiding over a bizarre intimidation campaign targeting a Natick, Massachusetts, couple who ran a blog featuring critical coverage of the e-commerce giant. Baugh has claimed that his past work as a U.S. security contractor vindicates him, but the government says he's living in an alternate reality. "Past government service is not...

