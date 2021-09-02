DOJ Files Second Civil Contempt Claim Against CenturyLink

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge on Thursday to find CenturyLink in civil contempt after the telecommunications giant allegedly violated a settlement approving its $34 billion proposed merger with Level 3 Communication Inc. for a second time. CenturyLink, which changed its name to Lumen Technologies Inc. last year, agreed to pay $275,000 to the government for allegedly violating the settlement. In the March 2018 settlement, CenturyLink had promised not to solicit customers who chose a divestiture buyer that picked up Level 3 assets sold off to alleviate antitrust concerns. However, shortly after the settlement was reached, the...

