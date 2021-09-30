Albright Tells IP Owners He's 'A Trial Lawyer's Judge'

By Dani Kass (September 30, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The busiest federal judge in patent law stressed to an audience of Intellectual Property Owners Association members that he oversees more than patent litigation, but then proclaimed that he has done twice as many claim construction hearings as the California court he is frequently asked to transfer cases to. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas was the keynote speaker for the IPOA's annual meeting, which was recorded in person last week but aired online Thursday. The judge, who oversees about a quarter of the nation's new patent litigation, said he didn't know why he was chosen...

