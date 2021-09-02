Actors' Health Plan Can't Duck Asner-Led Age Bias ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that the SAG-AFTRA health plan must continue to battle a proposed class action brought by the late Ed Asner alleging pandemic-related changes it made to its eligibility requirements violate ERISA and discriminate against older participants, finding that the suit's claims were plausible. The plan, which provides health care to members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union and their families, had argued in its motion to dismiss that its eligibility changes can't be challenged under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. But in an order docketed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge...

