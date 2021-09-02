IP Forecast: Herman Miller Readies For Chair TM Fight

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Furniture giant Herman Miller Inc. will argue next week in favor of showing California jurors in an upcoming trademark and trade dress trial that its Aeron office chair was illustrious enough to be featured in "The Simpsons" and "Casino Royale," while a rival is set to challenge the use of the media clips. Herman Miller says the use of its chair in "The Simpsons" and "Casino Royale" shows how widely recognized it is. On Thursday, Herman Miller will defend evidence it plans to present that its Aeron line of office chairs deserves trade dress protection in advance of a jury trial scheduled...

