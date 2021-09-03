Judge Slashes Attorneys' Uber Safe Ride Payout To $5.7M

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The attorneys who negotiated a $32.5 million class action settlement to resolve a suit over Uber's deceptive "safe rides" fees have had their own payout cut to $5.7 million from $8 million by a California federal court, which said the settlement provides barely enough value to recipients to be approved in the first place. In a brief order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said the attorneys at Ahdoot & Wolfson PC who represented the class of Uber users had asked for roughly $8 million in fees, which represents about 25% of the $32.5 million settlement, a "presumptively reasonable...

