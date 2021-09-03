Snoqualmie Tribe Wins COVID-19 Insurance Claim For Casino

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has ruled that the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe suffered a physical loss to its casino and restaurants from government-imposed closure orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, granting the tribe an early win against Affiliated FM Insurance Co. Many hospitality-related businesses have sued their insurers for denying pandemic-related claims, and this decision follows a national trend of policyholders being more successful in state courts than in federal courts. King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer noted in her Thursday order that the state's appellate courts had not ruled on insurance policy language related to COVID-19 losses, so Washington state...

