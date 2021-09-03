Feds Must Turn Over Contested Docs In Cherokee Trust Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has largely adopted a magistrate judge's opinion favoring the Cherokee Nation in its suit seeking a full audit of tribal funds kept in a U.S. government trust, granting the tribe discovery on its claims that don't arise under the Administrative Procedure Act. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered the federal government on Friday to turn over additional contested documents beyond those typically produced under the requirements of the APA as the Cherokee Nation looks to force the government to disclose the full scale of the assets it holds in trust for the federally recognized tribe....

