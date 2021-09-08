Tobacco Cos. Say Improper Voir Dire Led To $42M Verdict

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA Inc. asked a Florida appeals court Wednesday to vacate a $42.5 million verdict for the family of a deceased smoker, arguing that the trial court judge improperly allowed plaintiff's counsel to ask prejudicial questions of potential jurors. In oral arguments before a Third District Court of Appeal panel, R.J. Reynolds' attorney Val Leppert said the trial court judge overruled the tobacco companies' objections to questions during jury selection, including queries about whether potential jurors would feel intimidated or scared to render a verdict against the tobacco companies. The judge also failed to remove...

