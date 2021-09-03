Texas Justices To Mull 'Employee' Meaning In Insurance Law

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to weigh in on the meaning of "employee" under the Texas Anti-Indemnity Act, taking up the certified question from the Fifth Circuit in an appeal involving a construction worker whose leg was amputated after being crushed in a worksite accident. According to court papers, Maxim Crane Works LP asked the Fifth Circuit to certify the question of how to interpret the term "employee" under the TAIA to the state high court. The crane company has sought to force Zurich American Insurance Co. to cover the more than $3.8 million in legal bills it incurred in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS