Ex-NFL Player Seeks DQ Of Firm Likely To Become Witness

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A former Kansas City Chiefs player asked a Texas federal judge to disqualify the Groom Law Group from representing an NFL retirement plan in a benefits dispute, claiming the law firm not only represents the plan but administers it, acting as the "puppet master" behind its decisions. The Washington, D.C.-based law firm allegedly maintains player medical records for The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan, instructs the plan's board and committee on key terms and issues involved in making claims decisions, and "cherry-picks and spoon feeds" incomplete claims information to influence decisions, among other things, according to the motion to...

