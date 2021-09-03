Texas Justices To Hear Fight Over High School Football Field

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute between a school district, a company that makes artificial turf football fields and a contractor, after a lower appellate court determined that erroneous state district court rulings mandated that a new jury trial take place. The state's high court has scheduled oral arguments to take place on Nov. 30 in the dispute over the installation and quality of the football field that pits Pleasant Grove Independent School District against FieldTurf USA and a contractor that built the school's new football stadium, Altech Inc. The Sixth Court of Appeals in April...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS