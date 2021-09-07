Texas Justices Skip Houston Firm's Bid To Ax Defamation Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has declined to review a lower court's ruling allowing a physician's defamation suit lodged against the Buzbee Law Firm over ads seeking patients injured by the doctor, which the law firm argued were protected by a state free speech law. The state's high court on Friday denied a petition for review by Anthony G. Buzbee and his personal injury-focused law firm, filed in May, that argued ads the firm paid for were intended to find medical malpractice witnesses and were not business solicitations. The firm claimed that the ads, which sought "parents whose children died while undergoing...

