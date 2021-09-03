Calif. Says Biz Groups Undercut Their Own Suit Against AB 5

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The state of California told a federal court that business groups undermined their challenge to Assembly Bill 5, a law that presumes workers are employees, when they tried to strengthen their argument by flagging recent rulings. The groups — International Franchise Association and three associations of hotel, restaurant, and hair salon owners — pointed to actions the First and Ninth Circuits took in other cases after they filed a June 18 brief countering California's motion to dismiss their suit. They say A.B. 5, a 2019 law that presumes a worker is an employee of the hiring entity unless the company can...

