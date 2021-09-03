Team Of 3 Firms Seeks To Lead MSG Deal Suits In Chancery

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Kahn Swick & Foti LLC, Cooch & Taylor PA and Monteverde & Associates PC asked a Delaware court Thursday to take the lead in a proposed consolidated class suit challenging the $900 million merger between Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and MSG Networks Inc. The three firms, who represent MSGN shareholder Timothy Leisz, asked to be appointed lead counsel and proposed that four class suits in Delaware Chancery Court challenging the merger be combined with Leisz as the lead plaintiff. Leisz said he and his attorneys, who filed the first of the four cases, have been litigating on an expedited basis...

