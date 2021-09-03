Purdue's 'Bitter' Pill For Victim Recoveries Here To Stay

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma's "bitter" Chapter 11 plan that shielded members of its Sackler family owners from liability showed that a much maligned bankruptcy strategy is likely here to stay unless outright banned by Congress, although its supporters insist it's the only way to get recoveries into the hands of victims in some cases. Using what are called nonconsensual third-party releases, the Sacklers were able to escape liability from opioid-related claims, something U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain on Wednesday called a "B-I-T-T-E-R" result while explaining his ruling confirming the plan. Third party releases of nondebtor entities involve a class of claimants absolving an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS