NLRB Asks 9th Circ. To Nix Las Vegas Casino Workers' Ouster

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court ruling that declined to force a Las Vegas casino to reinstate two union activists it axed, saying a federal judge "overstepped" in downplaying certain evidence. In a brief filed Friday, the agency said U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro went outside her authority in finding that an NLRB regional director failed to make a strong case that NP Red Rock LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by laying off a worker and failing to rehire another due to their union organizing efforts. The judge determined in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS