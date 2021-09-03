Civil Rights Groups Sue Texas Over Voting Restrictions Bill

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- In a pair of Texas federal lawsuits filed Friday, more than 10 civil rights groups challenged the Lone Star State's new voting restrictions bill, considered one of the strictest in the country, claiming it discriminates against minority voters and voters with disabilities in violation of multiple federal laws. Both suits were filed in the Western District of Texas and seek declaratory judgments that the bill — which on Friday was awaiting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signature — cannot be enforced and violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990,...

