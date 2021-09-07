Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Yesharim, DivcoWest

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Property Partners is under contract to sell a New York Fifth Avenue retail condo for $190 million, The Real Deal reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is selling 530 Fifth Ave. to a venture of Aurora Capital Associates and investor Edmond Safra after paying $295 million for the property in 2014, according to the report. Florida developer Babba Joshua Yesharim is hoping to build a roughly 80,000-square-foot luxury townhouse project in Miami, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The developer is planning a project at 678-720 N.W. North River Drive, a 1.24-acre site that's located along...

