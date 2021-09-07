Yavapai Prescott Tribe Can't Block Ariz. Sports Betting Law

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A state judge decided in a Labor Day ruling against the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe that commercial sports betting can go ahead in Arizona, saying in his decision that he won't block a new law that authorizes gambling licenses for professional sports team owners or franchises. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James D. Smith's decision following a Monday hearing allows for broader sports gambling in Arizona to begin on Thursday, as planned. In his ruling, the judge rejected all of the Yavapai Prescott's claims, including the tribe's arguments that the new law is unconstitutional and that the Arizona Legislature illegally passed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS