'Varsity Blues' Parents Say Feds Tried To Bully Witnesses

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- "Varsity Blues" prosecutors attempted to bully a group of witnesses in the college admissions scheme into not sitting for interviews with the defense, according to a filing Tuesday by two parents who are leveling new misconduct claims ahead of their trial scheduled for next week. The parents, Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson, told U.S District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton that the pressure put on the witnesses met a critical bar for misconduct and shows how far the government is willing to go to sculpt what evidence makes it to the jury. Abdelaziz and Wilson centered their misconduct claims on an email...

