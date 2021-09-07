Jones Day Says Service Failure Dooms Paralegal's Bias Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Jones Day is looking to shake a paralegal's claims of harassment and discrimination by members of the firm's tax and real estate group, claiming Tuesday that the former employee failed to serve the firm in either state or federal court. Judy Thomas worked in Jones Day's Boston office from 2016 until 2018, when she says she was fired in retaliation for complaining about harassment and belittling behavior she endured from partners in the group, including her supervisor Doug Banghart. No attorneys are named as parties in the suit. Jones Day had Thomas' suit removed from a Massachusetts state court to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS