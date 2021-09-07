Section 230 Won't Shield PornHub From Child Porn Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let the owners of PornHub escape a suit alleging they allow and encourage child pornography, saying Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does not grant them immunity to claims from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend posted videos to the site of her having sex when she was 16. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney largely denied a motion from Mindgeek USA Inc. to dismiss claims from a woman identified as Jane Doe, saying her claims can proceed under an online sex trafficking exemption to Section 230. The judge added...

