Albright Won't Bar Tech Giants' Declaratory Judgment IP Suits

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- U.S District Judge Alan Albright won't bar Apple, Verizon and AT&T from pursuing declaratory judgments of invalidity and noninfringement in California federal court after Voip-Pal accused them of infringing two patents on internet protocol communications in the Western District of Texas. In a Sept. 3 order, Judge Albright denied Voip-Pal's motion for a temporary restriction order and preliminary injunction, rejecting its argument that such an extraordinary remedy was warranted under the first-to-file rule. The first-to-file doctrine says that when two suits are brought by the same parties involving the same issues in two different courts, the forum where the first case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS