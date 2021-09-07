Ill. Wendy's Owner Pays $5.85M To End Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge has approved a $5.85 million settlement between the owner of nearly 40 Wendy's burger joints throughout the state and employees who accused the company of collecting their fingerprint data to track their work in violation of their biometric privacy rights. Cook County Judge Michael T. Mullen authorized the settlement between WAM Holdings Inc., doing business as All-Star Management Inc., and an estimated class of 9,722 individuals from 39 Wendy's fast-food franchises who accused the company of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. "Based on the papers filed with the court and the presentations made to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS