Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT Drops $105M On 2 Properties

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT has picked up a pair of office properties for a combined $105.1 million, the company's asset manager Pacific Oak Capital Advisors announced Tuesday. The deal is for 105 Edgeview in Broomfield, Colorado, as well as Bridge Crossing in Brentwood, Tennessee. The properties are in the Denver and Nashville metro areas, respectively. Keppel did not provide sell-side information in its announcement on Tuesday. The firm is listed in Singapore and invests in U.S. office properties. "Nashville and Denver are key growth markets with positive economic and office fundamentals, as well as significant tech investments," Jeff Rader, executive...

