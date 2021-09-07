Ex-NHLer Hits American Airlines With Battery Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Former NHL player Jean-Francois Jomphe says an "out-of-control" American Airlines flight attendant delivered a hit and then got him unfairly ejected from a flight, according to a new federal lawsuit. Jean-Francois Jomphe, who skated for the Anaheim Ducks in the 1990s, was set for a business trip July 22 from Kansas City, Missouri, to Phoenix, Arizona. He says flight attendant Mario Labault hit him on the shoulder then got the pilot to boot him from the plane before takeoff on "some fabricated claim that he was being 'disruptive,'" according to a complaint filed in U.S. district court in California. The complaint...

