CORRECTED: Ex-NFL Players Reveal Alleged Drug System

By Hailey Konnath (November 24, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- Former NFL players claiming that the league forced them to take painkillers to keep playing filed an unredacted version of their failed class certification bid Tuesday, a filing that reveals details of the NFL's alleged decades-long system for doling out various drugs — including Toradol, Vicodin, Valium and Ambien. "In the mid-1990s, Toradol became the NFL's pregame drug of choice because of its potency as a painkiller and its status as a [nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug], not a controlled substance," Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon said in their motion. "Players lined up right before the game for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS