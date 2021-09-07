Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFL Players Again Seek Class Cert. As League Calls Foul

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A week after seeing their initial class certification request denied, former NFL players claiming that the league forced them to take painkillers to keep playing filed a new certification bid Tuesday, a request the NFL said should be rejected because each player's experience was too different.

Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon, who are leading the case, asked a California federal court to certify a class of all NFL players who played between 1973 and 2008 and who received medications from an NFL team. According to them, the central issues in the case are simple: whether the...

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

