Key Anti-Corruption Tips For Green Energy And Tech Cos.

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Investments in renewable energy and low carbon technologies are growing at unprecedented levels globally. Despite the pandemic's challenges, last year saw one of the world's largest ever annual increases in renewable power generation. Investments focused on wind, solar, hydrogen, biofuels, vehicle charging, energy storage, carbon capture, use and storage, and other technologies are enjoying tremendous growth. And just a week ago, Ali Allawi, Iraq's deputy prime minister, made what has been described as an unprecedented call to diversify oil-producing economies into renewables, observing that "the world's demand for oil will need to decline from more than 90 [million] barrels a day to...

