Texas Firm Drops Class Action Over Allstate Experts

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas law firm has reached an agreement with Allstate to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the insurer of routinely putting forth unqualified expert witnesses to delay justice and drive up litigation costs. The Estes Law Firm, a personal injury firm based in Richmond, Texas, filed a joint stipulation with Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. on Tuesday, informing U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen that they had agreed to dismiss the claims with prejudice. The motion does not indicate whether they entered a settlement. The Estes firm filed the suit in state court in January on behalf of as many...

