Grubhub Must Face Investors' Claims That Execs Hid Info

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Grubhub must face a proposed securities class action after an Illinois federal judge found that investors made sufficient claims about alleged false and misleading statements the food delivery platform made about its ability to attract high-quality diners and expand into new markets. "The totality of plaintiff's allegations supports a strong inference that defendants knew about negative financial trends and spoke with an intent to deceive," U.S. District Judge Charles Ronald Norgle said in Tuesday's order. Shareholder Roei Azar initially sued Grubhub in 2019 on claims he and other investors suffered damages from falling stock prices after the company "shocked the investing...

