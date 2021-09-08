Boat Maker Wants Judgment Or New Trial After $200M Verdict

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Malibu Boats LLC has asked a Georgia state judge to throw out a $200 million jury award to parents of a boy who died after being mutilated by a boat propeller, arguing that the verdict was "internally inconsistent" and that the punitive damage amount violated the U.S. Constitution as "excessive and arbitrary punishment." The Tennessee-based company's motion, submitted Tuesday, asks Superior Court Judge B. Chan Caudell to disregard the verdict or order a new trial. Malibu Boats said there were more than two dozen problems with the overall proceedings, including improper jury selection, irrelevant evidence allowed in trial and erroneous jury...

