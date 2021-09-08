Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFLer Wants $118K Fees After 9th Circ. Benefits Win

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A former NFL cornerback's attorneys asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to send a message to the league's retirement plan by forcing it to pay $118,000 in fees they accrued successfully challenging the denial of the ex-player's disability benefits.

The request from Charles Dimry's Pillsbury & Coleman LLP lawyers came after a Ninth Circuit panel last month affirmed a lower court ruling that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan's board violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by cutting Dimry out of the benefits review process when it examined his claim as directed by an earlier court order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!