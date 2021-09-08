Ex-NFLer Wants $118K Fees After 9th Circ. Benefits Win

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A former NFL cornerback's attorneys asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to send a message to the league's retirement plan by forcing it to pay $118,000 in fees they accrued successfully challenging the denial of the ex-player's disability benefits. The request from Charles Dimry's Pillsbury & Coleman LLP lawyers came after a Ninth Circuit panel last month affirmed a lower court ruling that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan's board violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by cutting Dimry out of the benefits review process when it examined his claim as directed by an earlier court order....

