Dechert Nabs Exec. Compensation Partner From Reed Smith

By Rachel Stone (September 9, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP said Wednesday that it has hired away a Reed Smith LLP partner to focus on advising clients on benefits and executive compensation issues in the context of complex mergers and acquisitions transactions. Kevin Kay joined Dechert as a partner in the firm's New York office, where he will continue his work in the private equity space, he told Law360 on Thursday. "Dechert has a fantastic global platform that I believe will work great with my practice," he said. Kay also told Law360 that he was eager to work at the same firm as his mentor, Howard Klein, who joined Dechert...

