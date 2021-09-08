Another Flooring Exec Indicted In Money Laundering Scheme

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury on Tuesday charged a former Chicago-based commercial flooring executive with conspiring to launder money, making him the sixth individual charged in a wider antitrust investigation into the industry. Michael Zmijewski, the former president of commercial flooring contractor Mr. David's Flooring International LLC, was indicted for his role in a scheme in which he allegedly authorized kickback payments to the account sales executive of a major commercial flooring manufacturer in exchange for lower prices. That executive, Carter Brett, was charged in February of last year for working to suppress and eliminate competition with a bid rotation conspiracy among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS