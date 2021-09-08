NFL Says NJ High Court Ruling Can't Save Ex-Player's Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A recent New Jersey high court ruling making it easier to sue employers for failing to accommodate disabilities doesn't help the case of a former NFL player who was barred from wearing a protective visor, the league argued Tuesday. The NFL asked a federal judge to grant its year-old motion to dismiss the suit by Rontez Miles, a former New York Jets safety who claims the league violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination when an equipment official refused to let him wear a shaded visor to combat light sensitivity caused by his alopecia. Miles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS