GAO Rejects Protest Of $1.4B Gov't Aircraft Support Contract

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC's protest of a $1.36 billion aircraft maintenance contract, saying the agency reasonably evaluated its proposal and the awardee's midprocurement acquisition had no impact on its bid. The government watchdog upheld the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's award of the aviation logistics and support contract to DynCorp International LLC in an opinion issued in June and unsealed Wednesday, despite Amentums's acquisition of the bidder as proposals were being evaluated. The GAO rejected PAE's arguments that its proposal was undermined by the agency's misunderstanding of a provision allowing it to reduce...

